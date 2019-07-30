|
|
Betty June McGee
Covington - Betty June McGee, 90, of Covington, passed away peacefully at Rosedale Green on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Betty was a lifelong resident of Covington. She graduated from Holmes High School in 1946 and married Donald Edward McGee in 1950. They had two daughters, Donna and Peggy. Betty was very active with the PTA, League of Women Voters, and Runyan Memorial Christian Church. She was an excellent cook and an accomplished gardener, and enjoyed traveling with Don. She particularly enjoyed caring for her grandsons when they were young and visiting with her great-grandchildren in later years.
Betty was preceded in death by Don, her loving husband of 68 years and her devoted daughter Peggy Sue Muster. She is survived by her caring daughter Donna (Robert III) Horine; grandsons Robert (Kristi) Horine IV and Clark (Maranda) Horine; and great-grandchildren Lyla Horine, Henry Horine, Harper Horine, and June Horine.
The family will hold a private Memorial Service. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky.
Special thanks to the staff of Rosedale Green for their loving care of Betty and Don.
Online condolences may be expressed at
www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 30 to July 31, 2019