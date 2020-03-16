|
|
Betty Kaltenback
Covington - Betty Kaltenback, 62 of Covington, KY passed away on March 14, 2020. She worked as a CNA with Healthsouth. She was preceded in death by her Parents, John and Virginia Kaltenback. Betty is survived by her Children, Nicole Anderson, Rickey L. Murray, Jr., Amanda Jackson, Brittany Mahon and Makenzie Murray; 16 Grandchildren; Sisters, Debbie Weinel, Denise Gemmer and Michelle Johns; Brother, John Kaltenback. A visitation will take place on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 10 am until the service at 12 noon. Entombment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In Lieu of Flowers, please send donations to Floral Hills Funeral Home. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020