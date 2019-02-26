|
Betty L. Cox
Union Township - Betty L. Cox, wife of 65 years to Arthur Cox. Mother of Debra (Duane) Long and Eddie (Deleana) Cox. Grandmother of Dustin (Vanessa) Long and Sarah (Andy) Griffin. Great-grandmother of Colton Long, Anna Griffin, Lilly Griffin, and Blake Long. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Edith Stone and ten siblings. Betty, a resident of Union Township, passed away on February 23, 2019 at the age of 87. She was a faithful member of Springvale Baptist Church. Visitation for Betty will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home (Amelia) on Saturday March 2, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of services at 11:00 AM. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 26, 2019