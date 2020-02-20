Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
Betty L. (Davis) Felix

Betty L. (Davis) Felix Obituary
Betty L. Felix (nee Davis)

Deerfield Twp. - 95, passed away on February 17, 2020. She was born July 14, 1924 in Mason, OH to Fannie and Joseph Davis, Sr. Survived by 11 nieces and nephews, Bill Davis, Connie (Barry) Werling, Dan (Linda) Davis, Cindy (Curtis) Hale, Kevin Bowers, Jeff (Kathy) Bowers, Donnette Bowers, Mark (Caron) Sommers, Kathy (David) Summers, Stephen and Bryan Davis; friend, John Gunther and his children, Melissa, Johnathan, Michael Gunther. Preceded in death by husband, Donald; 5 siblings and nephew, Bruce Sommers. Visitation on Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Gertrude Church, 6543 Miami Ave., Cincinnati, from 8:30 AM until time of Mass at 9:30 AM. MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2020
