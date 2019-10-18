Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Betty L. Rauch

Betty L. Rauch Obituary
Betty L. Rauch

Alexandria - Betty L. Rauch (nee Steffen), 80, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at home. She was a member of Saint Mary Parish, Kentucky Fire Commission Board, Alexandria Fire Department Board, Alexandria Fire Department, and the Ladies Auxiliary. Betty was a fruit and vegetable farmer. She then retired as a dispatcher for Campbell County Police and Fire. Betty is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles Rauch; three children: Dennis (Crystal) Rauch, Mark (Debbie) Rauch and Janice (Greg) Friedman; three siblings: Herb Steffen, Margie Born and Melvin Steffen; five grandchildren: Dustin Rauch, Brad Oeffler, Travis Rauch, Brittany Oeffler and Megan Rauch and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation 3:00 - 7:00 PM Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Alexandria Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Monday, October 21 at Saint Mary Church, Alexandria, KY. Interment to follow in Saint Mary Cemetery, Alexandria. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
