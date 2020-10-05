1/1
Betty Lee Gates
Betty Lee Gates

Betty Lee Gates passed away October 1, 2020. She was the wife of Jay G. Gates and the first daughter of Kenneth N. Cramer and Hazel M. Cramer. Lee was born November 10,1926 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was raised in Kalamazoo, Chicago, and Cincinnati and graduated from Norwood High School in 1944. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a BS in Education in 1947. She taught school in Klondike, Indiana and at Mt. Healthy Elementary in Cincinnati before committing herself to raising her children and helping her husband with his business. She served in leadership roles at the churches they joined and was an ordained deacon, elder, and trustee in the Presbyterian church. She held leadership positions with the Women's Fellowship at local, state, and national levels. She was Troop Leader for both the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts. She was PTA president wherever her children attended school.

After raising their children, she and Jay moved to Naples, Florida. Philanthropy continued to be important to her and she served on many church boards and enjoyed serving on the Naples Philharmonic Board. She loved sports and particularly enjoyed playing golf. She and Jay loved to travel. They enjoyed many happy years at Arbor Trace where she was, also, well cared for as she closed out her life. Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Jay G. Gates, her sister and her parents. She is survived by her four children: Sally (David), Robert (Donna), Michael (Bonnie) and Steven (Carol); and grandchildren: Amy (Doug), Emily (Jeff), Ryan (Serena), Andrew (Greer), Sara (Sam), Laura, Scott, and Katherine (Chris). Lee is survived by seven great-grandchildren: Abigayle, Gates, Beckett, Emerson, Calvin and Landon. She is also survived by step-granddaughter Courtney and her son Cash. Memorial services will be held when the world settles down. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to her granddaughter's missionary work in Senegal at either www.pioneers.org/donate and enter Laura Gates or checks can be sent to Pioneers,10123 William Carey Dr., Orlando FL 32832. Please enclose a note saying for Laura Gates #112137.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, 2020.
