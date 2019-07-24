Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8093
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John United Church of Christ,
415 Park Ave.
Newport, OH
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John United Church of Christ,
415 Park Ave
Newport, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lee Myers

Add a Memory
Betty Lee Myers Obituary
Betty Lee Myers

Newport - Betty Lee Myers, 96, of Newport, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Betty is survived by her devoted children, Doug (late Phyllis) Myers, Cindy (Jay) Schloemer, Steve (Teresa) Myers and Denise (Jim) Mason, her loving grandchildren, Michelle, Doug, Michael, Gretchen, Blake and Casey, her 13 great grandchildren and her 7 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Conrad Myers and her sister, Jane Schwarberg. Visitation at St. John United Church of Christ, 415 Park Ave. (Newport), on Monday (July 29) from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 415 Park Ave., Newport, KY 41071 or Carmel Manor Nursing Home, 100 Carmel Manor Dr. Ft. Thomas, KY 41075. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now