Betty Lee Myers
Newport - Betty Lee Myers, 96, of Newport, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Betty is survived by her devoted children, Doug (late Phyllis) Myers, Cindy (Jay) Schloemer, Steve (Teresa) Myers and Denise (Jim) Mason, her loving grandchildren, Michelle, Doug, Michael, Gretchen, Blake and Casey, her 13 great grandchildren and her 7 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Conrad Myers and her sister, Jane Schwarberg. Visitation at St. John United Church of Christ, 415 Park Ave. (Newport), on Monday (July 29) from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 415 Park Ave., Newport, KY 41071 or Carmel Manor Nursing Home, 100 Carmel Manor Dr. Ft. Thomas, KY 41075. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 24, 2019