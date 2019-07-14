|
|
Betty Lemieux
Cincinnati - Betty J. Lemieux, age 80, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019, surrounded by family. Beloved wife of Lawrence Myron Lemieux for 62 years. Cherished mother of Cherie (Kevin) Maue, Larry (Kathy) Lemieux, Katie (Tim) Westrich Baumann, and Chris Hawk. Proud grandmother of Bryan, Tyler, Nathan, Ryan (Mallorie), Tanner, Lauren, Anna, Jenn, Jake (Catie), Nick, Morgan, Rebecca (Kyle), and Zach. Great-grandmother of Aiden and Troy. Dear sister of Judy (Dale) Marta and treasured cousin to Carol, Mary, Jim, Nancy and Lois. She will also be remembered fondly by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held at Whitewater Crossing Christian Church, 5771 St. Rt. 128, Cleves, OH 45002, on July 20 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to National Prion Disease Pathology Surveillance Center (NPDPSC) for Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease research or VITAS Hospice.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 14, 2019