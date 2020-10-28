Betty Lou Adams
Edgewood - Betty Lou Adams (nee Veith) of Edgewood, KY, passed away on October 24, 2020. She retired from the Covington Public School System in 1993, having worked 27 years in the School Health Office. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Adams; parents, Mary Armstrong Veith Leslie and Frederick Franklin Veith. Betty is survived by her loving children, Anthony Adams (Connie) of Richmond, KY, and Rebecca Clayton (Tony) of Edgewood, KY; siblings, Mary Haney (Doug) of Latonia, KY, Tom Leslie (Linda) of Edgewood, and John Leslie (Donna) of Lakeside Park, KY. She also leaves behind 4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Zoey. She was an avid collector, enjoying genealogy and brought laughter to everyone she met. She was a member of Madison Avenue Christian Church and a 50-year member of Rosebud Chapter of the Eastern Star. There will be no visitation. She will be buried at the convenience of the family in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Erlanger, KY. Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger is handling her cremation. Memorials to: Kenton County Animal Shelter 1020 Mary Laidley Rd. Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 or Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
.