1/1
Betty Lou Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Lou Adams

Edgewood - Betty Lou Adams (nee Veith) of Edgewood, KY, passed away on October 24, 2020. She retired from the Covington Public School System in 1993, having worked 27 years in the School Health Office. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Adams; parents, Mary Armstrong Veith Leslie and Frederick Franklin Veith. Betty is survived by her loving children, Anthony Adams (Connie) of Richmond, KY, and Rebecca Clayton (Tony) of Edgewood, KY; siblings, Mary Haney (Doug) of Latonia, KY, Tom Leslie (Linda) of Edgewood, and John Leslie (Donna) of Lakeside Park, KY. She also leaves behind 4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Zoey. She was an avid collector, enjoying genealogy and brought laughter to everyone she met. She was a member of Madison Avenue Christian Church and a 50-year member of Rosebud Chapter of the Eastern Star. There will be no visitation. She will be buried at the convenience of the family in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Erlanger, KY. Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger is handling her cremation. Memorials to: Kenton County Animal Shelter 1020 Mary Laidley Rd. Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 or Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Linnemann Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved