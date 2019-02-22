|
Betty Lou Clifton
Walton - Betty Lou Clifton, age 86, of Walton, KY passed away peacefully at her home on February 20, 2019. She was born the daughter of the late Albert and Lula (McDole) Adams on July 8, 1932 in Carrollton, KY. Betty worked at Mueller Company making black licorice. She also loved keeping a clean house, bowling at Florence Bowling Alley, being a part of the band boosters, crocheting, and bingo. Betty was a faithful member of Walton First Baptist Church for almost 50 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leonard "Jock" Clifton Jr.; her son, Leonard Clifton III; and several brothers and sisters. Betty is survived by three devoted children, Sherry (Paul) Jackson, Larry Albert (Barb) Clifton, and Mark Clifton; six grandchildren, Scott (Erin) Jackson, Holly Jackson, Elizabeth (Rodney Foltz) Clifton, Josh Clifton, Rose Fields, and Cheyenne Clifton; six great grandchildren, Drew Jackson, Tanner Jackson, Brett Jackson, Lenny Jo Jackson, Reese Foltz, and Leiland Fields; and an ex-daughter-in-law, Gina Clifton. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Walton at 45 N Main St, Walton, KY 41094. A funeral service will begin immediately following the visitation at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be held at a later date at Floral Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or Bluegrass Hospice, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504. For directions, to order flowers, leave a condolence message for the family or to view the Celebration of Life video tribute, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 22, 2019