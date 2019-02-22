Services
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home
45 N Main St
Walton, KY 41094
859-485-4352
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home
45 N Main St
Walton, KY 41094
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home
45 N Main St
Walton, KY 41094
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Clifton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou Clifton


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Betty Lou Clifton Obituary
Betty Lou Clifton

Walton - Betty Lou Clifton, age 86, of Walton, KY passed away peacefully at her home on February 20, 2019. She was born the daughter of the late Albert and Lula (McDole) Adams on July 8, 1932 in Carrollton, KY. Betty worked at Mueller Company making black licorice. She also loved keeping a clean house, bowling at Florence Bowling Alley, being a part of the band boosters, crocheting, and bingo. Betty was a faithful member of Walton First Baptist Church for almost 50 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leonard "Jock" Clifton Jr.; her son, Leonard Clifton III; and several brothers and sisters. Betty is survived by three devoted children, Sherry (Paul) Jackson, Larry Albert (Barb) Clifton, and Mark Clifton; six grandchildren, Scott (Erin) Jackson, Holly Jackson, Elizabeth (Rodney Foltz) Clifton, Josh Clifton, Rose Fields, and Cheyenne Clifton; six great grandchildren, Drew Jackson, Tanner Jackson, Brett Jackson, Lenny Jo Jackson, Reese Foltz, and Leiland Fields; and an ex-daughter-in-law, Gina Clifton. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Walton at 45 N Main St, Walton, KY 41094. A funeral service will begin immediately following the visitation at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be held at a later date at Floral Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or Bluegrass Hospice, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504. For directions, to order flowers, leave a condolence message for the family or to view the Celebration of Life video tribute, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now