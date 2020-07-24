1/1
Betty Lou Galley
Betty Lou Galley

Ft Thomas - Betty Lou Galley, (nee Burton), 78, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Carmel Manor in Ft Thomas KY. Betty worked in administration with the University of Cincinnati for 41 years. Survivors include her son Troy (Shauna) Galley, and sisters Ruth Small and Jane Bable. Also, surviving are grandchildren Josh Blair, Grant Galley, Fiona Galley, and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 11am to 1pm with funeral services to follow at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger KY. Burial will be held privately at Highland Cemetery in Ft Mitchell. Memorials can be made to Carmel Manor 100 Carmel Manor Rd, Ft Thomas KY 41075. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the intimacy of funerals, attending guests are required to wear face masks, to observe social distancing, and be prepared to wait due to capacity restrictions. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
