|
|
Betty Lou (nee Raisor) Magee
Betty Lou Magee (nee Raisor), 82, entered her heavenly home on April 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born one of 7 children in Owen County, Kentucky to the late Harry and Lena Raisor. On April 21, 1956 Betty married the love of her life, Delbert Magee, later enhancing their marriage with three wonderful children. Betty and Delbert enjoyed the simplicity of everyday life and lived joyfully though they faced many challenges.
Betty's whole life was devoted to caring for others starting with their two children who passed prematurely due to CF, and continuing as a devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Betty was a member of First Church of Christ in Burlington, where she and her husband enjoyed the loving fellowship of TRIO on Sunday evenings
Betty was a selfless person, as she was always giving to others. She and Delbert were a true example of loving others as yourself. After the death of her husband, Betty was taken into her daughter and son in laws home where she was lovingly cared for by Sheri, Chuck and their family.
Betty is survived by her loving daughter Sheri (Chuck) Baker; grandchildren Nicole (Eric) Geisen, Ryan (Brittney Ross) Fangman and Brooke Baker; great grandchildren Macy, Carter, Saylor Lou (her namesake), Parker and Colton; brother Ronnie (Mary) Raisor; sisters Norma Baxter, Doris (Robert) Robb and Judy Wainscott; sister in law Dorothy Pence; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
Along with her parents, Bettay was preceded in death by faithful companion and love of her life for 62 years Delbert Magee; daughter Connie Magee; son Greg Magee; brother J.B. (Thelma) Raisor and sister Donna (Charlie) Beckett.
A private graveside service will be held due to circumstances of the current times. Please share your fondest memories of Betty as a keepsake for the family. When you see a butterfly, just know that Betty is looking down from heaven on you and smiling. To honor her memory, please do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
Memorials suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice or the CF Foundation in Betty's name.
Please leave condolences and your favorite memory of Betty at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve Betty's family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2020