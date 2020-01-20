Resources
Betty Lou Niemeyer

Betty Lou Niemeyer Obituary
BETTY LOU NIEMEYER

DeMossville - Betty Lou Niemeyer, 74, of DeMossville, KY, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Born on September 14, 1945 in Covington, KY, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Ethel Eversole. Betty was a long-time member of Taylor Mill Pentecostal Church. She loved spending time with her family, shopping, good coffee and going to church. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years: Joseph E. Niemeyer; brothers: Baxter Eversole, Brian Eversole and Bradley Eversole and sister: Billie Sue. Betty is survived by her son: Joseph L. (Becky) Niemeyer; daughter: Missy (Russell Holloway) Shipley; brother: Blaine Eversole; sisters: Beverley Eversole, Bernidean (Larry) Miller, Brenda (Lyle) Allen, Barveda (Jimmy) Baughn and Bobby Jo (Vernon) Stidams; grandchildren: Joey, Heather, Logan, Savannah, Elijah, Travis and Monika and 5 great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until the Funeral Service at 1:00 P.M. at Taylor Mill Pentecostal Church, 5336 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Interment: Floral Hills. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
