Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
1 N. Jefferson St.
Alexandria, KY
Alexandria - Betty Lou Pfeiffer, age 92, passed away peacefully, Friday, April 12, 2019 in Fort Thomas, Kentucky. The daughter of Elizabeth and Henry J. Rinehard, she was born April 8, 1927 in Alexandria, Kentucky, where she lived for much of her life. Preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Herman F. Pfeiffer. She is survived by her children, Karen (Dennis) Zimmerman, Todd (Janet) Pfeiffer, and Nancy (Richard) Shoemaker; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Betty Lou was a long-time member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Alexandria, KY. Visitation will be held at the Alexandria Funeral Home on Monday, April 15th from 5pm-7pm. Memorial Service 11am, Tuesday, April 16th at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 1 N. Jefferson St., Alexandria, KY 41001. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St. Paul's United Church of Christ. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 13, 2019
