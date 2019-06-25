|
Betty Lou Wehmeyer
Cold Spring - Betty Lou Wehmeyer, (Nee Groneman), 87, of Cold Spring, passed away on June 23, 2019 at her residence. Betty was a homemaker. Betty loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved the Cincinnati Bengals and she enjoyed UK and UC sports. Betty was preceded in death by her father, Allen Groneman, her mother, Matilda Groneman, and her husband, Arthur W. Wehmeyer. Betty is survived by her sons, Bill Wehmeyer, Bart Wehmeyer, and Bruce (Mary) Wehmeyer, her daughters, Barbara Thomas, Betsy (Garey) Glancy, and Sara (Joe) Trischler. Betty is also survived by 14 Grandchildren, and 7 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 am Friday, June 28, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Alexandria, KY. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Hosea House/ ECHO P.O. Box 72046 Newport, KY 41072, 10168 Linn Station Road Suite 100 Louisville, KY 40223. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 25, 2019