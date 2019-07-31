|
Whitewater Township - Betty Ann Lucas (nee Grimsley), 64, July 25, 2019, Whitewater Township. Loving companion of Eugene K. Lucas, devoted mother of Eugenia Lucas Horn & Katie Lucas Korzeniewski, loving grandmother of Bryce Valdez; William, Samantha & the late Shay Korzeniewski, daughter of the late Melvina (nee Windel) & James Grimsley, loving sister of Billy Jo, Donnie, Donna, the late Jimmy & John. Visitation Fri., Aug. 2 from 6-8 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Memorials may be directed to the family, c/o the funeral home to help defray cemetery expenses. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
