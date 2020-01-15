Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hardig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty M. Hardig

Add a Memory
Betty M. Hardig Obituary
Betty M. Hardig

Colerain Twp. - Betty M. Hardig (nee Simon), beloved wife of the late Eugene Francis Hardig. Loving mother of Tim (JoAnn) Hardig, Kevin (Mary) Hardig, Colleen (Michael) Mellman, Brian (Janet) Hardig, Jeff Hardig, Betsy (Joe) Hill, and the late Patrick Hardig. Dear grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 9. Died Jan. 14, 2020. Age 90. Visitation Friday, Jan. 17th from 5:00 - 7:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Road (45247). Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday. Jan. 18th at 11:30AM at St. Ignatius of Loyola Church 5222 North Bend Road (45247). Memorial contributions may be made to . www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -