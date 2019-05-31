Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Betty McCane
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Sharonville, OH
Sharonville - Betty, beloved wife of Thomas McCane the love of her life for 63 years. Devoted mother of Liz, Ted, Mary, Peggy, Tom, Mike and Patti. Loving grandmother of 20 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Sister of 8 siblings. Passed away on May 29, 2019 at age 81. Visitation Monday June 3, from 5:00-7:00pm at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. Funeral Mass Tue. 6/4 at 10:00am at St. Michael Catholic Church, Sharonville. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to the www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 31, 2019
