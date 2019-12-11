|
|
Betty McNeely
Burlington - Betty Jean McNeely, age 91 of Belleview, KY passed away December 10, 2019. Betty was born in Belleview on February 7, 1928 to Leslie Ryle and Pauline Berkshire Ryle and was a homemaker and a member of Belleview Baptist Church. Betty is preceded in death by her Husband Robert McNeely in 2017. She is survived by 4 Sons Randy, Tim, Dan, and Jeff McNeely, 1 Brother Jerry Ryle, and many Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Great Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be from 9 AM to 11 AM with the Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM, Saturday, December 14 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow in Belleview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Belleview Cemetery, c/o Belleview Baptist Church, 6658 Fifth St., Belleview (Burlington), KY 41005. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019