Betty Moermond



MadeIra - beloved wife of the late George John Moermond, loving mother of Richard (Chris) Moermond, Ervin (the late Vera) Moermond, and Deborah Moermond, devoted grandmother of 5 grandchildren and one deceased, great grandmother of 12 and great-great grandmother of 2. Passed Sept. 7, 2020, age 101, resident of Madeira. Visitation 9:30 until service time at 10:30AM Friday Sept. 11, 2020 at the Evans Funeral Home - Milford. Memorials may be made to Shriner Hospital in Cincinnati, 3229 Burnet Ave. #3018, Cincinnati, OH 45229.









