Betty Naomi Ball
Cincinnati - passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at The Christian Village of Mason. She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy H. Ball. She was born on July 14, 1923 to Gilbert and Katie Smith of Ripplemead, Virginia and she was the last surviving child of their thirteen children.
Betty and her Roy were long-time members of Faith Lutheran Church in Finneytown, Ohio. She loved her home, gardening, golfing with friends, and was an expert seamstress.
Betty is survived by her three daughters, Connie S. Ruebel (Jim deceased); Lois Sanders (Wallace), and Robin Vogel (Tom); granddaughter Anna Pecino (Manuel), grandsons Matt Ruebel (Christy), Jason Ruebel (former spouse Tracie), Brad Sanders (Nicole), Scott Sanders (Julie), Cory Vogel (Joanna), and Taylor Vogel. Great-grandchildren are Kendall Ruebel, Gage Ruebel, Ryan and Andrew Sanders, Ben and Zachary Sanders, and Ella and Sophia Pecino.
A celebration of Betty's life will take place in the future. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hodapp Funeral Home where condolences may be shared at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 13 to May 15, 2020.