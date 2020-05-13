Betty Naomi Ball
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Naomi Ball

Cincinnati - passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at The Christian Village of Mason. She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy H. Ball. She was born on July 14, 1923 to Gilbert and Katie Smith of Ripplemead, Virginia and she was the last surviving child of their thirteen children.

Betty and her Roy were long-time members of Faith Lutheran Church in Finneytown, Ohio. She loved her home, gardening, golfing with friends, and was an expert seamstress.

Betty is survived by her three daughters, Connie S. Ruebel (Jim deceased); Lois Sanders (Wallace), and Robin Vogel (Tom); granddaughter Anna Pecino (Manuel), grandsons Matt Ruebel (Christy), Jason Ruebel (former spouse Tracie), Brad Sanders (Nicole), Scott Sanders (Julie), Cory Vogel (Joanna), and Taylor Vogel. Great-grandchildren are Kendall Ruebel, Gage Ruebel, Ryan and Andrew Sanders, Ben and Zachary Sanders, and Ella and Sophia Pecino.

A celebration of Betty's life will take place in the future. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hodapp Funeral Home where condolences may be shared at hodappfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved