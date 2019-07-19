|
|
Betty Pease (nee Stoess)
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Burton R. Pease. Loving mother of Curtis (Joyce) Pease, Dr. William (Jill) Pease, Sarah (Tammen) Beemen, Charles (Tara) Pease and son-in law James Crocker, grandmother of Brian Pease, Holly Pease, Matthew (Jessica) Crocker, Elizabeth Crocker, James (Elizabeth) Pease, Katherine Pease, Rebecca Beeman, Tom Beeman, Samantha Pease, great grandmother of Xavier Ahr, Theresa Pease, William Pease, John Pease, Ryan Hemer, Martin Anderson and Hudson Crocker. She was preceded in death by parents William C. and Rosemary Stoess, daughter Rosemary Pease Crocker, daughter-in-law Margaret Ginn Pease, granddaughters Mary Oliva Pease and Laura Elizabeth Pease. She was born May 20, 1926 in Cincinnati, and passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the age of 93. Betty cherished her family most and her contributions to the community. She was a talented ballet dancer growing up in a musically gifted family, and her father was Music Director at WLW Radio. She was a long-time volunteer with Cincinnati Art Museum and Junior League of Cincinnati. To her children the timeless love that Burt and Betty shared was a match in heaven. Betty maintained elegant grace always showing kindness with a smiling face throughout her life and she truly treasured time with family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20th, 11 am, at Wyoming Presbyterian Church, 225 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, OH 45215 where she served as a Deacon and volunteer. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the Wyoming Golf Club, 81 Mt. Pleasant Ave., Wyoming OH. Donations may be sent to Cradle Cincinnati at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, 3333 Burnet Ave., MLC 9002, Cincinnati OH 45229-3026 in her memory. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 19 to July 20, 2019