Betty Pence
Wilmington - Betty J. Pence, beloved mother of Cindy Duncan and Mark Lashley. Cherished grandmother of Mackenzie and Maranda Lashley and Scarlette Duncan. Dear sister of Linda (Jerry) Lewis and Sherri (Jeff) Bunger. Passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at the age of 69. She is preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Ruby Hanson, and her sister, Joyce Pickerill. Memorial Gathering Wednesday June 12th from 3PM until time of Memorial Service at 4PM, both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd, Evendale (45241). www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 9, 2019