Betty Puthoff-Moyer
Betty Puthoff-Moyer

Betty Puthoff passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020 while surrounded by her children after a long fight with Alzheimer's disease. Beloved Mother of Greg Puthoff (Carol), Doug Puthoff (Michelle), Tim Puthoff (Julie), Lori Beran (Phil), and Jenny Meadows. Loving Grandmother of Tanner Meadows, Ryan Puthoff, and Jaiden Beran. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald, her parents Gordon and Edna Hamer, brothers Rowe Rightmire and Gordon Hamer, and sister Margaret Nolte. Remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9:00 am until time of funeral service at 10:30 am. Graveside burial immediately following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
NOV
21
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
NOV
21
Graveside service
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
(513) 847-1088
