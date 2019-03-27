Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Robinson


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Betty Robinson Obituary
Betty Robinson

Florence - Betty Lou Robinson, age 73 of Florence, KY passed away March 25, 2019. Betty was born July 26, 1945 in Berry, KY to Jesse Brown and Gertrude Leach Brown. She was retired from Cracker Barrel in Florence, KY, having worked as a Hostess for 22 Years. She is survived by 4 Children Kimberly Davis (Alfred), Judy Fee (Frank), Michael Robinson (Deborah), and Jessica Hill (Stephen), 5 Brothers and Sisters Jeanie Kinman, Bennie Brown, Beulah Thompson, Robert Brown, and Anna Mary Tuggey, 11 Grandchildren Alice, Anna (Joe), Cassie, Dylan, Erica, Noah, Matthew, Jacob, Harlind, Megan, and Breana, and 3 Great Grandchildren Paisley, Avila, and Wyatt. Visitation will be from 11 AM - 1 PM, Friday, March 29 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042 with the Funeral Service to follow at 1 PM. Burial will follow in Hopeful Lutheran Cemetery, Florence, KY. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now