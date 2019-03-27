|
Betty Robinson
Florence - Betty Lou Robinson, age 73 of Florence, KY passed away March 25, 2019. Betty was born July 26, 1945 in Berry, KY to Jesse Brown and Gertrude Leach Brown. She was retired from Cracker Barrel in Florence, KY, having worked as a Hostess for 22 Years. She is survived by 4 Children Kimberly Davis (Alfred), Judy Fee (Frank), Michael Robinson (Deborah), and Jessica Hill (Stephen), 5 Brothers and Sisters Jeanie Kinman, Bennie Brown, Beulah Thompson, Robert Brown, and Anna Mary Tuggey, 11 Grandchildren Alice, Anna (Joe), Cassie, Dylan, Erica, Noah, Matthew, Jacob, Harlind, Megan, and Breana, and 3 Great Grandchildren Paisley, Avila, and Wyatt. Visitation will be from 11 AM - 1 PM, Friday, March 29 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042 with the Funeral Service to follow at 1 PM. Burial will follow in Hopeful Lutheran Cemetery, Florence, KY. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 27, 2019