Services
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Therese Church
Southgate, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Therese Church
Southgate, OH
View Map
Betty Ruth Schomaker


1925 - 2019
Betty Ruth Schomaker Obituary
Betty Ruth Schomaker

Southgate - Betty Ruth (nee Leahy) Schomaker, 94 of Southgate, Kentucky, passed away on August 26, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. Betty was born April 10, 1925 in Covington, KY to Arthur and Ethel (Breen) Leahy. She was a member of St. Therese Church and the Altar Society, Southgate, KY. She was a member of the Redwood School Womens Guild, the PTA at St. Therese, Newport Central Catholic and Villa Madonna. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Harry J. Schomaker, and Sons, Tom and Jerry Schomaker. Betty is survived by her Daughters, Janet Tepe and Joan Dance, Son, Joe (Nora) Schomaker, Daughter-in-law, Beth Schomaker, 7 Grandchildren, and 4 Great Grandchildren. Visitation 9:30 am to 10:30 am, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Therese Church, Southgate followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am with Rev. Doug Lauer, officiating. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to St. Therese Parish, 11 Temple Place, Southgate, KY 41071. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2019
