Betty Ruth Vigran
Cincinnati - Age 98, passed away March 1, 2019, beloved wife of the late Julian H. Vigran, devoted mother of the late Marlyn Weinstein and Joan Eskin, dear mother-in-law of Dr. Alan Weinstein, loving grandmother of Mark (Kristen) Weinstein, Rabbi Michael (Laurie) Weinstein, Howard Mandel and Brad Mandel, great grandmother of Mose and Juna Weinstein and Spencer Mandel. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd. Tuesday, March 5 at 12:30PM. Memorial contributions to Julian H. Vigran Learning Resource Fund c/o Isaac M. Wise Temple would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019