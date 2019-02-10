|
Betty Samphier Herriman
Covington - Betty Samphier Herriman, 84, of Covington, KY, passed away on January 20, 2019. She was born on April 7, 1934 in London, England. Betty worked as antique dealer for over 30 years. Betty loved adventure and loved to travel, in her 50's she rode horseback through the Himalayas. At the age of 60 Betty, who was always willing to help anyone, anywhere, decided to join the Peace Corp. She spent years building schools and working in Africa. Betty will always be remembered as a caring, giving woman who will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. She was preceded in death by her daughter: Cathy Herriman. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Highland Cemetery Chapel, 2167 Dixie Highway, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017. Guest are invited to start arriving at the cemetery at 10:45 A.M. Memorial Donations are suggested in Betty's name to Trinity Episcopal Church, 326 Madison Avenue, Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 10, 2019