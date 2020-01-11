|
|
Betty Schaefer
Cincinnati - Betty Jane Schaefer - Beloved Wife of the late John Anthony Schaefer; Devoted Mother of the late Sharon Schaefer; Cherished Sister of the late Ben (Judy) Heeger, James (Janice) Heeger and Louie Heeger; Dearest Step-Mother of the late Jim Schaefer and Janet Herald; Cherished Aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Passed Away January 9, 2020 at the age of 88. Betty was a devoted member of New Burlington Church of Christ for 60 years. She enjoyed her cats, coffee, reading books, cooking and spending time with her family. A visitation will be held Saturday, January 18, 2019 from 10:30 am until the time of the celebration of life at 11:30 am at New Burlington Church of Christ, 1989 Struble Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Burlington Church of Christ or to the American Diabetes Association. To send condolences visit www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020