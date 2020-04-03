Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Betty Schultz


1930 - 2020
Betty Schultz Obituary
Betty Schultz

Alexandria - Betty J. Schultz (nee Backsman), 89, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at The Seasons of Alexandria. Betty was born September 22, 1930 in Dayton, KY to her late parents, Joseph and Anna Von Hagen Backsman. Betty retired from Saint Mary School where she worked as a cafeteria worker. She was a member of Saint Mary Parish, Alexandria. Betty is survived by her husband of 63 years, Leonard Schultz; five children: Greg (Connie) Schultz, Randy (Mary Jane) Schultz, Chris (Tracy) Schultz, Bev (David) Rechtin and Lynn (Doug) Mayberry; also survived by 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Services are Private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to Saint Mary Church, 8246 E Main St, Alexandria, KY 41001 or St. Elizabeth Hospice C\O St. Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood KY 41017. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
