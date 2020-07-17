1/1
Betty Sehlhorst
Betty Sehlhorst

North Bend - Betty J. Sehlhorst (nee Rittenhouse), 94, July 16, 2020, formerly of North Bend. Beloved wife of the late Linus T. Sehlhorst, devoted mother of Dawn Valla (Dan), Stephen Sehlhorst (Lauren), & Stephanie Kassman (Mark). Caring stepmother to Barbara McCane (the late Don) and Cathy Sehlhorst. Loving grandmother of 10 & great grandmother of 7, beloved daughter of the late Mabel (nee Love) & Herbert Rittenhouse & dear sister of the late Robert Rittenhouse (the late Mary). Betty worked with her husband at Sehlhorst the Florist & was very active in her community. She was very proud to be a member of the Rittenhouse family who settled in North Bend in the late 1780s. Services to be announced at a future date. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
5139416700
