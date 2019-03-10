Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary
Florence - 93 of Florence, Kentucky formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. She retired from Lazarus Department Store. Betty started her retail career at Shillito's Department Store in Western Hills. She is preceded in death by her loving husband John Sicking and grandchildren Jason and Julia Howland. Betty is survived by her daughter Sue (Michael) Howland; grandchildren Michelle (Bryan) Harmeyer and Jennifer (Spencer) Fredrick; great grandchildren Samantha (Austin), Sarah, Shelby, Michael, Juston, Auston, Jasmyne and Alyssa; great great granddaughter Lana; many extended friends and family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10am. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences. Floral Hills Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
