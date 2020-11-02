1/
Betty Siegel
1931 - 2020
Betty Siegel

Cincinnati - Betty A. Siegel, beloved sister of Mary Lea Siegel and the late Robert L. Siegel; loving aunt of Rob Siegel, Patty Kohls, Tom Siegel, Kathy Franzen, and Laurie Schneider. Also loved by many great nieces and nephews and cousins. Passed away on November 1, 2020 at age 89. Visitation will be at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, 3183 Linwood Ave., 45208 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4-6 PM. Masks required. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lord Christ the King Catholic Church, Mt. Lookout on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10 AM. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lord Christ the King Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
November 2, 2020
God bless Betty. It's been our pleasure to get to know you over the last 2 years and we'll miss seeing you on the front porch swing. Our prayers to Mary Lea and all Betty's nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Courtney Holloway
Neighbor
