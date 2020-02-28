Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
Betty Singleton Obituary
Betty Singleton

Milford - Betty Jean Singleton, 95, passed Feb. 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Singleton; She is survived by her children and spouses; Alan (June) Singleton, JoAnn Fairbanks, Jan (Ed) Jorgensen and Rob Singleton; grandchildren Greg, Chad, Jason & Jennifer and 7 great grandchildren. Service 11 AM Monday March 3, 2020 with visitation from 10 - 11 AM at the Evans Funeral Home 741 Center St. Milford, OH. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
