Betty Spaulding
Newport - Betty Spaulding, 92, of Newport, Kentucky passed away at St Elizabeth, Ft Thomas. Betty was a world traveler who enjoyed family genealogy, gardening, playing Solitaire and watching Steve Harvey. She was the owner operator of Poate-Edward Florist, Newport. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Okey Spaulding, Sr. and her son in law Ray Precht. She is survived by her loving children Okey Spaulding, Jr., Robert Spaulding, Gary Spaulding and Susan Precht; grandchildren Susan, Eric, Sheridan, Aaron, Travis, Michelle and Cory; 13 great grandchildren and sister Patricia Daniel. Because she was a survivor of breast cancer, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the . A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 10am until time of service at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019