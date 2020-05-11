Betty (nee Stichtenoth) Strait



Noblesville, IN - Loving mother of David (Susan), Greg, Doug and the late Jeff Strait passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Bornin Cincinnati May 24, 1930 she was 89 years old. Daughter of George and Irma Stichtenoth and sister of the late Warren Stichtenoth. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren a niece and several nephews. Strong in her faith, she was also known for her love of angels and butterflies, thoughtfulness and wonderful sense of humor. She will be greatly missed. She was an employee of the Fifth-Third Bank in Cincinnati for many years and a member of Madeira-Silverwood Presbyterian Church. Private graveside service to be held. Arrangements by Flanner Buchanan Cremation & Burial Carmel, IN.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store