|
|
Betty Will
Cincinnati - Cincinnati - Betty Will (nee Joering), 79 of Montgomery, OH passed away March 25, 2019. She was the wife of the late Dr. John J. Will. She is survived by step children, Anne Lindsay, Portland, OR; Deborah Hutchinson, Albany, OH; and David Will, Columbus, OH; sister Margaret Joering, Montgomery, OH; and brother Gerald Joering, of Honolulu, HI. Preceded in death by her brother Everard A. Joering, Jr., Wyomissing, PA; and stepdaughter Dr. Marcia Vanden Berghe, Riverdale, MD. In accordance with her wishes there will be no formal funeral service. Memorials may be made to a . Arrangements are entrusted to the Spring Grove Funeral Home, Cincinnati, OH.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019