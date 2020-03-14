Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME
LATONIA, OH
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME
LATONIA, OH
Betty Wolnitzek Obituary
Latonia - Betty Wolnitzek, 95, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Highlandspring of Ft. Thomas. She was a retired secretary for the EPA and had formerly worked as a sales person for the Coppins Department Store. She was pre-deceased by her husbands Ray Klee and Paul Wolnitzek and son- Gregory Wolnitzek. She is survived by her son David (Becky) Wolnitzek, two Daughters- Debra (Dennis) Smith and Laurie Daly, one brother- Charles (Janet) Zumwalt, one sister- Norma Zumwalt, ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation 12 to 2pm Thursday and Funeral 2pm all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery. Memorials to the , 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222. For directions and online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020
