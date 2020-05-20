Bettye Williams Morgan
Cincinnati - Bettye Williams Morgan, born March 10, 1947 to Louise Craig Williams and Robert Lee Williams in Selma, AL passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 surrounded by family. Bettye was a loving, generous, and determined woman; a devout Christian; a revered nurse and educator; and an avid reader. She was a graduate of R.B. Hudson High School in Selma, AL in 1965, and later attended Tuskegee Institute in Tuskegee, AL, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1972. She began her distinguished nursing career at the VA Medical Center in Cincinnati, OH, where she was employed for over thirty-five years. During her time with the VA Medical Center, she continued her education, earning a Master of Science in Nursing in 1987.
Bettye played an active role in the Civil Rights Movement in Selma, AL and was one of the foot soldiers in the fight for voting rights for all citizens. Bettye also championed health and wellness initiatives in her professional life and through work in the community.
Bettye leaves countless precious memories for her husband, Oliver; children, Jabari (Victoria) of Suitland, MD and Rashad (Adrienne) of Durham, NC; six grandchildren, Alexander Jacob, Suah Amari, Aiden Josiah, Yassah Imani, K'lawei Samone, and Saah Oliver; two sisters, Laura Ann Bailey and Barbara Williams, both of Selma, AL; one brother, Robert Williams of Selma, AL; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by Louise Craig Williams (mother) and Robert Lee Williams (father), Rose Bean (sister) and Jeffrey Bean (nephew).
A memorial service will take place at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 40 Coral Avenue, Glendale, OH on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00am. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make a tax-deductible donation to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 20 to May 21, 2020.