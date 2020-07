Or Copy this URL to Share

Beverley Bass



Beverley (nee Zempke) - Beloved wife of Tim, cherished sister of Steve (Sue)Zempke, and loving aunt, passed away July 20, 2020 at the age of 54. Preceded in death by her parents Janet and Edward. Bev's positive attitude and kindness impacted all who knew her. A burial service will be held at the Scranton Road Cemetery at the Corner of Scranton Road and Wade Blvd, Cleveland, Ohio on August 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m









