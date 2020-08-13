Beverley J. Ruwan
Beverley J. (Nee: Nagy) Ruwan beloved wife of Ralph Ruwan. Devoted mother of Tracy Strader and the late Randy Ruwan. Cherished grandmother of Kayla and Nick. Loving great-grandmother of Carson and Jayna. Dear sister of Michele (Greg) Stanley and Mike Nagy. Also Survived by numerous other family and friends. Bev passed away on Aug 11th at the age of 68. Visitation will be held on Mon. Aug. 17th from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Rd. 45233 (451-8800). Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tues. Aug. 18th at 10:30am held at St. Jude Church, 5924 Bridgetown Rd. If so desired, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, 615 Elsinore Pl #400, Cincinnati, OH 45202. www.radelfuneral.com