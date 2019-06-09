Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jude Church
5924 Bridgetown Road
Green Township - (Nee Engel). Beloved wife of John B. 'Jack' Busche for 54 years. Loving mother of Teresa (John) Kraimer, Karen Busche and Vicky (David) Gunn. Devoted grandmother of Adam, Rachel Kraimer, Robby, Gretta and Jack Gunn. Dear sister of the late Lois Engel Doolittle. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 76 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on TUESDAY from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude Church, 5924 Bridgetown Rd., on WEDNESDAY at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to the SPCA Cincinnati, 3949 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223 or to the Gardner Family Center for Parkinson's Disease, C/O UC Foundation, PO Box 19970, Cincinnati, OH 45219. Www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 9, 2019
