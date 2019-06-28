Services
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
859-356-2673
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
Beverly Blum Sheridan


1939 - 2019
Morning View - Beverly Bernice Blum Sheridan, age 80, of Morning View, KY, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood. She was a retired Actuary for Western Southern Insurance Company, a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church, and formerly attended Staffordsburg United Methodist Church. Beverly enjoyed gardening, farming, NASCAR, U.K. basketball, and most of all spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband (of 60 years), Jerry Sheridan; sons, Jerry L. Sheridan (Annie) and Jesse J. Sheridan (Kristy); brother, Elmer Blum (Laurie); and grandchildren, Shelby, Colby, Evan, and Sidney. Visitation will be Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence, KY. Funeral services will be Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Independence Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 28, 2019
