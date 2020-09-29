1/1
Beverly Clay
Beverly Clay

Ft. Thomas - Beverly A. Clay, 84, of Ft. Thomas, formerly of Ft. Mitchell, passed away Monday September 28, 2020 at Highlandspring of Ft. Thomas Healthcare. She was a retired book keeper for the former Walton Contracting Company. She was an avid reader, enjoyed cards and bowling. Beverly was preceded in death by parents, James and Margaret Stricklin Archey and aunts, Norma Sandow and Mildred Schmidt. Survivors include cousins, Vicki L. Johnson and Earlene Williams; niece, Judy Taylor; friends, Bee Haubner and Judi Gerding. Graveside service is 2:00 p.m. Friday October 2nd at Vine St. Hill Cemetery, Cincinnati. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER is serving the family. A special thanks to all the care givers at Highlandspring of Ft. Thomas Healthcare. Memorials are suggested to The Point Arc of Northern Kentucky, 104 Pike St. Covington, KY 41011. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com






