Beverly E. Waldbillig
Cincinnati - Beverly E Waldbillig passed away peacefully on June 9 2019. She is survived by her husband of 62 years Paul Waldbillig. Her children Dennis, David(Nancy, Susan, Rick, Tony(Geri) and Jeff(Jamie). Several grandchildren and great grand children. She is preceded in death by her grandson Spec. Donald Scott Morrison. A celebration of life will be held Saturday September 7, 2019 from 3-7 at Evendale Community Church
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019