Beverly Glenn Obituary
Beverly Glenn

Villa Hills - Beverly Jean (Maegly) Glenn, 69, a former St. Elizabeth Emergency Room clerical secretary, passed away at Woodcrest Nursing Home in Elsmere, KY on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Having served on several committees at St. Elizabeth, she was known as "Emergency Bev" by her co-workers. She had to relinquish her activities at St. Elizabeth in 2011 due to illness.

She was born in Villa Hills on November 4, 1950 the daughter of Earl Melvin Maegly and Mary Alta (Holloway) Maegly who preceded her in death. She is survived by 3 children, John Richard Glenn, Emily Brophy, Cara (Will) Donta and 4 grandsons.

She leaves one sister Rebecca Elizabeth (David) Morrison, two nieces Sarah (Brandon) Racey and Rebecca (Christopher) Goff and one great nephew.

Ms. Glenn was a former member of Crescent Springs Presbyterian Church, having served on several committees, and a current member of the Erlanger United Methodist Church. In recent years, she attended Florence United Methodist Church with her sister's family.

She sang in the church choirs and played handbells for many years. She loved working outdoors tending to her flower beds and had a fondness for lighthouses.

Burial will be private. Tributes in Beverly's memory may be in the form of contributions to the Florence United Methodist Church/Bell Choir Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.alliancefuneralhome.net
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -