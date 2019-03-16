|
|
Beverly Hayden
Cincinnati - Beverly A. Hayden,87, of Cincinnati, passed away on March 13, 2019 at . She was a longtime member of the Sisters of Notre Dame (known as Sr. Mary Antoinetta SND), a longtime nurse at Mother Margaret Hall and Good Samaritan Hospital, and she was a member of Little Flower Church. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ada Hayden Sr.; her siblings, Jerry Hayden, Judy Hall, Gloria Robinson, Tony Hayden, and Phyllis Gavin Minshall. She is survived by her brothers, Ronald (Mary) Hayden, and Gordon (Judy) Hayden; and her sister-in-law and dear friend, Lee Hayden. Beverly also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 9:00AM-10:00AM at St. Henry Church in Erlanger, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 10:00AM at the church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions to The Sisters of Notre Dame, Mission Advancement, 1601 Dixie Highway, Covington, KY 41011, Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati Finance Office 5900 Delhi Road Mount St. Joseph, OH 45051, or . Online Condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 16, 2019