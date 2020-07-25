Beverly J. RobertsLoveland - It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Beverly Roberts on July 25, 2020. Bev was born on March 30, 1951 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was a graduate of Indiana University. She enjoyed traveling and the outdoors and was an avid hiker and gardener. Her true passion was her family, and she was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Bev was preceded in death by her parents, Russell Wright and Jeannette (nee Wiggam) Harbrueger. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Bernard, her daughters, Katherine Giblin (Dave) and Stephanie Lambert (Dennis), her grandchildren, Logan, Hannah, Michael, Bradley, and AJ and her step-grandchildren, Grayson and Katie. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 29 from 6-8 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 30 at 10:30 AM at St. Columban Church, 894 Oakland Rd., Loveland, followed by burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bethesda Foundation.