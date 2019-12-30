Resources
Keegan, Beverly L. (nee Keilholz), Born October 15, 1924, died November 23, 2019. Wife of the late Budd G. (Bee). Dear mother of Kathy Bobinger (Tom), Sharon Kleimeyer (Dave) and Amy Case (Bob). Beloved Nenaw of Erin (Eric), Kristy (Jay), Ryan (Candace), Shaun, Brandon, and the late Kevin, who she will be thrilled to hug again. Bev was a stranger to none and a gift to many. She loved all things in nature, but especially fragrant flowers and her beloved birds. She always had a flair for the modern, including art, music, and dance. As a former Dillonvale Garden Club member, her contemporary flower arrangements won countless ribbons She always enjoyed a good game of Bridge and outings with family, especially when she could pick up the tab! Her generosity infectious smile and fun-loving personality will truly be missed by many. Celebration of life, open to all, Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1:30 PM - 4:30 PM at the The Clubhouse at Lexington Run / Twin Spires (4600 Winners Circle, Batavia, Ohio 45103). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Great Parks of Hamilton County. (10245 Winton Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45231)
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020
