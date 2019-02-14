|
Beverly Lois Distler
- - Distler, Beverly Lois, age 78 passed away on February 11, 2019. She was the devoted wife of Frank Distler, loving mother of Kathy (Steve) White, Frank (Wanda) Distler, Patty (Steve) King, Tim (Tracy) Distler, Dan (Patty) Distler, Chris (Missy) Distler, Tony (Tammy) Distler and was the proud grandmother of 30 and great grandmother of 20. Visitation, Sunday, 4:30-7:30 pm, at Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory, Milford, with Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM, Monday, at St. Louis Catholic Church, Owensville. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Louis School would be appreciated. Please share memories at craver-riggs.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 14, 2019